Addiction Spreads in Kazakhstan through Prescription Drugs

In 2020, a new pharmacy opened at the intersection of Tole Bi avenue and Bruno street, in the western part of Almaty, the country’s largest city. Local residents complained about the patrons that started to crowd the area: they say they were drug addicts.

The customers eagerly bought packs of Tropicamide, eye drops used to dilate the pupil during eye examinations. But they were not seeing an ophthalmologist, they were looking to get high.

Injected intravenously, Tropicamide has severe effects on the mind. Pharmacies know that selling these drugs without prescriptions to the general public is a way of facilitating addiction.

When addicts started populating the benches in the courtyards near the pharmacy, occasionally provoking fights or stealing petty cash, local residents called the police from the nearby station, but the authorities failed to deal with the public health consequences of an increased presence of intoxicated pharmacy customers.

A young woman who spoke to Vlast on condition of anonymity, said the state agencies could not act without a clear proof of the crime: “They told us that without a ‘smoking gun’ they can’t do anything.” Days later, at the initiative of the owner of the pharmacy, the sale of addictive substances stopped.

According to residents and experts, such sales should not have taken place, because Tropicamide and Tramadol (an opioid pain medication) should not be sold without a doctor’s prescription.

Saniya Keikibayeva, the owner of the pharmacy where young boys from across the city went to buy opioids and other psychotropic substances, had been fined in February for improper sale of pharmaceutical products.