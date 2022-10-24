Kazakhstan’s New Social Fund Faces Criticism

On January 11, as special police forces and soldiers had retaken control of the streets and squares in Almaty and other cities across Kazakhstan after deadly clashes with protesters, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed the establishment of a social fund to meet the demands of the people for a fair and just redistribution system of welfare.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan Khalkyna (“For the People of Kazakhstan”), which is replenished through corporate and private donations, could serve as a supplement to state spending towards social needs. Outside of the purview of the government, the fund would have autonomy and a direct link to the citizens that it is supposed to serve, Tokayev said.

Yet, Tokayev failed to detail the precise mechanism through which citizen supervision would work. Instead, the government nominated a board of trustees that would be in charge of the fund’s activities.

Former Development Bank chairman and Minister of Finance Bolat Zhamishev was appointed to head Kazakhstan Khalkyna. Similarly to the Russian state fund “Circle of Kindness,” Zhamishev argued that Kazakhstan Khalkyna had been devised already before Qandy Qantar (‘Bloody January’, as the protest and repression are commonly known) with the objective to pay for the treatment of rare diseases in children. After January, the scope of the fund was expanded to include activities in sports and culture.

There appears to be a gap between Tokayev’s populist agenda and Zhamishev’s more conservative tone, when the latter said the fund should not be considered a tool for wealth redistribution.

Kazakhstan Khalkyna’s charter clearly states that “the activity of the fund does not remove responsibility from state bodies, and the fund does not become their ‘substitute’ in solving social issues that fall within their jurisdiction.”

At the moment, the fund has accumulated around 132.5 billion tenge ($280 million). One of the first projects approved by Kazakhstan Khalkyna is a program of educational grants: Up to 2,350 scholarships will be provided to pupils from low-income families and rural areas.

Reputation Laundering

Economist Kuat Akizhanov, a professor at KazGUU University in Astana, said this discrepancy showed the cracks of the system.

“State institutions do not work, or seem not to work in the interests of the people,” Akizhanov said. “When you need to take some humane action, but cannot really thoroughly solve social problems, that’s when you create a fund.”

In January, Tokayev blamed the previous regime for allowing a small circle of oligarchs to amass an immense wealth in the country. He quoted a 2021 KPMG report, which highlighted how just 162 people own 50% of the wealth in Kazakhstan.