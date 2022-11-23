Aron Atabek: A Victim of Impunity

For International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) and our partners who have monitored his case and advocated for his release for years, this was a stunning example of misuse of criminal prosecution to stifle dissent. He was released - but barely alive.

When local representatives of the UN’s Preventive Mechanism against Torture visited Atabek in prison in August 2021, they were extremely worried about his deteriorating health. Atabek himself attributed his serious health condition to years of torture and ill-treatment behind bars. A public outcry followed the news of his sickness, and some Kazakhstani MPs even called for an amnesty. By quickly changing Atabek’s punishment into a non-custodial sentence and releasing him on 1 October 2021, the authorities seemed to want to avoid a scandal similar to the one surrounding the tragic death of activist Dulat Agadil, who died in police custody in unclear circumstances in February 2020.

On 24 November 2021, less than two months after his release, Atabek passed away. The last weeks of his life were chaotic. Even after his release, his children were often barred from seeing him on different pretexts. At the very end he was being treated in a clinic, isolated from the outside world, as he slipped in and out of coma.

Atabek was never acquitted and cleared of the charges brought against him in 2006, and there has been no accountability for those responsible for the ill-treatment he suffered and which ultimately led to his premature death following his lengthy and harsh prison experience.

Atabek repeatedly reported being subjected to frequent torture and degrading treatment in prison. When his son visited him in 2014, Atabek told him that he had been beaten with truncheons on his head and body. He said that he was forced to undress during daily inspections of his cell and made to squat naked whilst being recorded on video. Human rights defenders, like Elena Semenova, documented the other ways in which Atabek was ill-treated in prison but despite these reports, the Kazakhstani authorities failed to conduct independent and thorough investigations and none of the prison staff were held accountable.

Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations, which prohibit torture at all times, are frequently disregarded as perpetrators of prison torture enjoy impunity - not only in Atabek's case. In joint publications with Kazakhstan’s NGO Coalition against Torture - a key IPHR partner - we have shown that torture and ill-treatment are widespread in the country’s detention facilities and that the perpetrators often go unpunished, even in blatantly appalling cases. Ineffective investigation into torture allegations is a key problem, with law enforcement official often refusing to even register complaints of torture. And this is only part of the problem. According to official data, while 600-700 torture complaints are registered by the General Prosecutor’s Office every year, only a small percentage of these actually make it to court.