Trans-National Companies Hinder the Development of Kazakhstan’s Periphery

The law only focuses on the developments of the agglomerations, not on overall growth or the lives of people residing outside these agglomerations. This only concerns about 40 of the largest cities in Kazakhstan. Agglomerations should develop according to principles of “feasibility”, according to the law, through “state policies that provide favorable conditions” to domestic growth and FDI.

For the past three decades, attracting FDI has become a goal in itself in Kazakhstan. Yet, this has become a factor of uneven income and wealth distribution among the regions. The economism principle that the economy cannot grow without investment guides this process, which would inevitably and by default provide the regions with all the necessary infrastructure, such as heating and highways.

Outside of economism models, political economy is instead based on the real experience of existing societies. This school of thought has demonstrated that FDI is actually behind recessions. In this scenario, Kazakhstan lies in the same category as several countries of the “Global South”. Instead of wealth, FDI tends to distribute regional inequality. But how?

First, FDI makes it possible to gain control of a region’s economic processes, turning it into a colony of the foreign capital. Investors control the lion’s share of the extractive industries in the Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karagandy, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. These regions are also among the most disadvantaged around the country in terms of people’s welfare and purchasing power. Yet, their GRP per capita is one of the highest. In 2010, Atyrau’s GRP per capita reached Kuwait-like levels of $36,000 per year. When averaged arithmetically, regional wealth masks massive levels of inequality. A dissatisfaction about growing inequality was at the core of popular protests in Mangistau’s oil town of Zhanaozen in 2011 and in January 2022.

Second, foreign investors receive tax breaks from the government and enjoy lower costs in terms of wages and safety standards. A foreign investor’s goal is not to increase the salaries of local workers and thus improve their living standards. The industrial profits are instead taken out of the regions and transferred to regional centers, or further to Almaty and Astana, or even further into offshore accounts.

Third, the alleged technological advance in industrial production that FDI should bring simply does not occur. The investor tries to cut costs and avoids investing in more expensive technology, when it can turn a profit. This, in turn, affects the consequences that industrial production has on the environment. In the absence of a national strategic industrial policy, the country’s dependence on natural resources exports continues to increase, while the spillover effect from the extractive industries remains minimal.