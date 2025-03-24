Disconnection: Dwindling Media Independence and Freedoms in Azerbaijan

In February alone, international news outlets BBC, Voice of America, Bloomberg, and Rossiya Segodnya, all saw their accreditations stripped, while the local Turan Information Agency announced it would cease operations due to financial limitations.

Even worse, Azerbaijan continued its purge of independent and opposition journalists with a list of arrests that includes Shahnaz Beylargizi, Fatima Mövlamli, Aziz Orujov, Shamshad Agha, and Nurlan Gahramanov Libre, all finding themselves forcibly removed from the media space.

The majority of arrested journalists were charged with smuggling, which, according to Karol Łuczka, the Eastern Europe advocacy lead at the International Press Institute, is often a way to target media supported by foreign funding.

“The charges of smuggling of foreign currency appear to have been the government twisting grant funding into currency smuggling,” Łuczka told Vlast.

While the reason behind the fast pace of the latest crackdown remains unclear, Azerbaijan has a history of poor performance in press freedom – it ranked 164/180 in Reporters Without Borders’ 2024 Press Freedom report.

This however, is not the first time independent media has been under threat in Azerbaijan, nor the first time journalists have been arrested or interrogated. The most significant pressure against free media began over 10 years ago.