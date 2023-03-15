Kazakhstan still Struggles to Bring Oil across the Caspian

On March 7, energy minister Bolat Akchulakov said that in the next few years Kazakhstan plans to build an oil pipeline to the Caspian seashore, possibly to the sea ports of Kuryk or Aktau, and increase its oil shipments via tanker.

A Bloomberg article summarized Akchulakov’s plan as follows: “Kazakhstan is planning a new pipeline that would take its crude to the Caspian Sea for export. But developing such a project could take five years and would also require a new fleet of oil tankers,” the minister said at a panel.

Akchulakov spoke at CERAWeek, an oil and gas-focused conference organized by the financial information conglomerate S&P Global in Houston, Texas. The minister said the project would contribute to diversifying export routes for Kazakhstan’s oil.

Until said project is complete, however, Kazakhstan’s oil will continue to flow through the existing pipeline routes to and through Russia and to China.

The project is far more modest than the buoyant plans for a trans-Caspian pipeline that were touted two decades ago.

According to Benjamin Godwin, associate director at PRISM, a political risk consultancy, a trans-Caspian oil pipeline (TCOP) is highly unlikely.

“There are zero chances that a TCOP [could be built] at any point, because Russia and Iran would oppose it. [Kazakhstan] would not be able to obtain financing for it, as the risks are too high,” Godwin told Vlast.

Thus, in terms of scale and quantities, the timid plan of an onshore pipeline to a Caspian port fails to match the seemingly pompous announcement in Houston.