Francis Fukuyama: “People don’t know what alternative system they want instead of this one”

During your press tour, you dodged questions regarding the problems of liberalism. Do you not consider the current situation - with extreme social inequality, climate degradation, economic deadlock, and wars - a structural crisis of liberalism?

These are all different problems. There are different critiques on the left and on the right. The main critique on the left has to do with the question of equality. And that centers around economic inequalities that were created in liberal societies. In my book, I argue that there's no reason that a liberal society needs to tolerate such a degree of inequality. But there is a set of economic concepts that arose in the 1980s and 1990s, which pushed out the state and tolerated the widespread growth of powerful corporations and oligarchs. There are policies that can correct this, I believe. And in fact, we already see a pushback. For example, in the United States, we have come out of this neoliberal period.

Do you think so?

Oh, definitely. That's what Joe Biden's policies are all about, especially his major bills aimed at restoring domestic manufacturing and protecting workers. There is still a lot that can be done to strengthen social protections, and the pushback is not just from capital. There is also a cultural opposition to government as such, and this is something almost unique to the United States. The critique from the right, I think, is more dangerous, because these populist right-wing nationalists have actually succeeded in gaining power. Donald Trump could come back next year. But you also have people like [India’s] Narendra Modi, [Turkey’s] Recep Tayyip Erdogan, [Hungary’s] Viktor Orban, who want to create a sense of national community around a subset of the whole society. They do not accept the liberal premise of the universal equality of all human beings. Instead, they want to emphasize either a religious or a national group as central to their country's identity.

And their response reflects some people’s dissatisfaction with liberal universalism. They want to have a tighter sense of community. I think the problem is that we live in very diverse societies, and liberalism was created as a means for people in diverse societies to live peacefully with one another. For this reason, I think that [populist right-wing nationalism] is ultimately a dangerous trend.