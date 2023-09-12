Why Does Sinophobia Remain Strong in Kazakhstan?

The analyst also highlighted long-term systematic threats that reinforce Sinophobia in Kazakhstan, such as the increased use of water from transboundary rivers by the Chinese side, which could potentially endanger the environment in the central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan.

The sinologist especially noted a Chinese plan of economic coercion.

“We noticed this by the long lines at the border with China, which stretched for many kilometers. Chinese authorities explained this with a zero-tolerance policy against coronavirus and their quarantine restrictions. Despite this, it is clear that China uses economic blackmail to achieve goals in other industries,” Izimov said.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Xi Jinping 10 years ago has intensified Sinophobia associated with the activities of Chinese companies. Paperlab’s research focused on three BRI projects: The Taiynsha-may oil refinery in the village of Ilyichevka in the North Kazakhstan region, the mining and processing plant for the processing and enrichment of Boguty tungsten ores "Zhetisu tungsten" in the village of Nura in the Almaty region, and the Zhanatas wind farm in the town of Zhanatas, in the Zhambyl region.

Chinese projects carried out in small towns are under the local community’s looking glass, the researchers argued. The study also excluded projects in the oil and gas industry, due to the specificities of the sector.

Researcher Victoria Nem underscored the importance of understanding the social and economic context in the regions where companies are present in order to grasp the key problems of local communities and their demands. In the three settlements, residents raised the issue of reducing the amount of pasture land, through an unfair and corrupt distribution of land by local officials, as well as the activities of foreign enterprises, that are occupying more and more land.

Along with the land issue, participants of the survey often mentioned the issue of public services, namely irrigation and drinking water, heat, light, and electricity. In the village of Nura, residents lamented the poor quality of tap water and water shortage. In Zhanatas, the main issues concerned the high cost of water, the deplorable state of roads, transport, and lighting. According to Nem, in rural areas there is a lack of consumer and health care infrastructure, such as doctors and pharmacies.

Residents attributed this to the unsatisfactory performance of local executive bodies, ineffective distribution of budget funds, the inability of rural governors (akim) to make decisions without coordination with district and regional akims, as well as the corrupt behavior of akims and high-ranking officials. Against this backdrop, residents see a foreign investor as a way to solve pressing problems, even if this does not fall within the scope of social corporate responsibility. The researcher noted that this creates the belief that the investor is obliged to solve social needs. Investors are quite open to local residents and are ready to engage in dialogue and help with the social improvement of the regions. However, the process of interaction between local residents and the investor is mediated by the local government.

Nem says local residents are often unaware of the assistance companies provide. For example, in the village of Ilyichevka, the company Taiynsha-may provided houses for migrants from the south and Qandas who worked at the plant, made repairs to the school, provided transportation for schoolchildren in the winter, built a well to provide the village with water, and sent a fire truck, now the only one in the village.

“We received this information from the company itself. Local residents, were unaware of most of the company's social activities. In general, the company relies exclusively on the local government in this matter,” Nem said.