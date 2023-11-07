“The main trap of patriarchy is self-doubt and fear”

The main trap of the patriarchy is self-doubt and fear. Fear that you will be attacked, beaten, robbed, raped and/or killed. Patriarchy exploits these complexes and fears, offering people a simple model: The weak are beaten, therefore you need to be strong and strike first.

Many traditionally masculine men also view women as helpless, whom they need to defend from “bad” men. However, in most cases, violence against women comes from their intimate partners, who should be defending them.

When conversations center the prevention of violence against women, there is a demand to tighten laws, criminalize domestic violence, and more strictly sentence abusers. However, there are few who are ready to reconsider their own views on how boys are raised and relationships with men in general. For example, do not teach children that problems need to be solved with aggression and violence. Do not shame a man when he experiences hurt, disappointment, tears, fear, vulnerability and shares his worries. It seems that it is easier for society to endure sexists and find ways to appease them than to genuinely respect the rights of women.

Many seem to welcome such half-measures as women-only taxis and women-only carriages. However, I believe that this will lead to greater gender segregation, which, in turn, will inevitably reinforce the idea that women and men are different at their core and, therefore, cannot be equals.

Men are raised from birth to use violence, conquer, and if necessary, to kill. If we raise a boy from birth as a potential oppressor and rapist, how can we complain when he, having become a man, beats, rapes, and kills someone?

In fact, violence is not a strength, but a weakness. According to Leon F. Seltzer, the demonstration of force through anger signifies a lack of inner strength, resilience, self-confidence, or self-acceptance, an inability to maintain mental and emotional balance in the face of perceived difficulties. Anger is the ultimate bluff.

Behind the roaring external lion, there might be a frightened, trembling inner kitten. Seltzer believes that authentic strength lies in such qualities as patience, tolerance, compassion, strength of spirit, acceptance, and forgiveness. Many of these qualities are traditionally considered feminine qualities.

If every society will cultivate exactly these qualities, then the level of violence would inevitably wane. Without violence, the traditional patriarchy will not persist, because there will no longer be a need for “defenders,” and ossified gender roles will lose meaning.

In an ideal feminist world, there would be no war. Feminism is a kind of vaccination against violence, and collective immunity will develop when a significant part of humanity is vaccinated.