Pro-Tokayev Activists Rally Against Violence

The hosts opened the rally in Russian and Kazakh: “We believe in our president. We share his opinions and we will help him,” are their first words.

The movement’s activists were split between “organizers” (in purple jackets) and “participants” (in yellow raincoats). Most of the participants were recruited via a website that promised to pay for travel and accommodation.

Zhana Adamdar was founded in August 2022 and, according to its leader, Assel Badenova, to date counts around 700 members. Badenova told Vlast that while not financed by the government, the movement’s ideas are in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s policies.

“Our movement openly supports the reforms of President Tokayev, we do not hide this,” Badenova said.

One of the organizers, who declined to introduce herself, said that there is no link between them and the government.

“I can say with complete confidence that we are not pro-government, as people say. We support Tokayev because his words resonate with us. Calling us pro-government is incorrect,” she said.