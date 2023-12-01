Sanctioned Goods Continue to Find Their Way to Russia via Kazakhstan

The EU, along with the US, the UK, and other G7 countries, imposed sanctions on goods, companies, and individuals in an effort to thwart Russia's military operation. A secondary, but crucial reason for sanctions, is to weaken Russia’s economy to the point that its war in Ukraine becomes too expensive to carry on.

O’Sullivan’s press conference was largely misunderstood by local and international media, which only focused on the partial decrease in re-exports.

“The purpose of these visits is not to persuade countries to adopt our sanctions or to align with them, but to discuss with them how they can avoid their jurisdiction being used as a platform for the circumvention of our sanctions or indeed as a platform for servicing the Russian military industrial complex,” O’Sullivan said.

At the same time, the EU envoy made clear that a continuation of re-exports from Kazakhstan could put a dent on mutual relations and hinder future investment.

“For countries such as Kazakhstan which wish to trade with the EU and wish to attract investment to acquire a name as a place where sanctions are evaded is not good for the reputation of the country or for the likelihood of people to want to invest and trade here,” O’Sullivan said, having clarified that this should not be considered a threat.

The EU, together with an international coalition of G7 countries, has drafted a list of 45 HS codes of products that could be used for Russia’s military effort against Ukraine. He noted that, since his visit in April, the export of some of these products has declined, while certain other products have been sold to Russia at a higher rate.

“More work needs to be done,” O’Sullivan noted.

When asked about how many (and which) companies have been circumventing sanctions, he failed to give concrete numbers.