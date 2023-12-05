Nazarbayev’s Own Version of Kazakhstan’s Oil History

This is, in brief, the first chapter of Kazakhstan’s oil history. In a continued effort to build the country’s identity around his figure, former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, wrote a 700-page autobiography in which he also talks about the country’s oil industry, not without mistakes and omissions.

Nazarbayev notes that Alfred Nobel, of the oil business family known as the Nobel Brothers, was among the first oilmen to visit Kazakhstan.

“Yes, don’t be surprised, the man behind the prize started his business career in our steppe,” Nazarbayev argues.

He is wrong by about 25 years and a few hundred kilometers.

In fact, the Nobel Brothers had famously exploited the nascent oil business in Azerbaijan, producing oil in the Absheron peninsula in the 1870s, and built a pipeline across the South Caucasus to Georgia, all before the oil fountain spurted at Karashungyl.