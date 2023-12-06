Kazakhstan’s “Foreign Agent” List Threatens NGOs

Kazakhstan: Arbitrary Tax Scrutiny

Kazakhstan’s first “foreign agent”-style law was adopted in 2016, with the aim to require all organizations and individuals to report foreign funding for certain activities. As Yevgeniy Zhovtis, the director of Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights (KIBHR) said in an interview in August, the law is absurd because organizations have to report every single penny they receive.

The law places an unnecessary reporting burden on foreign-funded groups in Kazakhstan and can be used arbitrarily. The adoption of this legislation was criticized at the time, with civil society expressing fears that it could be misused - and practice has shown that those fears were well-founded. During the run-up to the 2021 parliamentary elections, the law was used to target a number of prominent NGOs, including KIBHR, which faced heavy fines and the threat of suspension for alleged minor technical mistakes in their reporting of foreign grants. The fines were later retracted, following a national and international outcry, but having the same law still in place, civil society cannot feel safe from similar repression in the future.

While the publication of a list of foreign-funded entities in Kazakhstan might seem like a more innocuous move than Russia’s draconian “foreign agent” law or its copy-pasted version of it in Kyrgyzstan, all these measures reflect the same kind of misguided perceptions regarding the role of foreign-funded groups and serve the same purpose of undermining public trust for civil society. If Kazakhstan’s government is sincere about its commitment to democratic reforms, it should put an end to the stigmatization and excessive scrutiny of foreign-funded groups.

And, scrapping the list would be a great start.