Kazakhstan’s Push for Alternative Oil Routes Stuck in Old Solutions

After the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kazakhstan’s government tried to set itself apart and continue trading with its Western customers as before. In the spring of 2022, the government decided to establish a new “brand” under which to sell its oil, Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil (KEBCO).

In recent months, the government also hailed new agreements with Germany and Azerbaijan for the shipment of its oil as landmark, as well as meticulously counting and releasing to the press each of the barrels it exported via the new routes.

To Germany, via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline through Russia, since February Kazakhstan exports marginal amounts of the KEBCO oil blend - a total of 1.2 million tons are planned for this year, but just 290,000 tons were shipped in the first half. The crude is then processed at the Schwedt refinery, which is co-owned by Russia’s Rosneft, British-Dutch Shell, and Italy’s ENI.

Because of a halt in Russian supplies, Kazakhstan’s oil became key for the Schwedt refinery’s continued operations. In an effort to diversify its sources, on July 11 the refinery asked the German government for €400 million in aid to upgrade the Rostock-Schwedt pipeline that supplies the refinery from the port in northern Germany.

After the adoption of the European Union’s 11th sanctions package against Russia on June 23, a temporary permission to import Russian oil through the northern section of the Druzhba pipeline into Poland and Germany expired, leaving only oil originating from Kazakhstan into the massive pipeline.