Pressure against Independent Media Escalates Rapidly in Kyrgyzstan

Raids and Arrests of Journalists

On January 15, the office of well-known online media 24.kg was raided by the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) and its editor-in-chief and director were taken into custody and interrogated on charges of war propaganda in relation to the outlet’s coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The following day, police also raided the office of online media Temirov Live - owned by Bolot Temirov, a blogger known for its investigative reporting - and detained and searched the homes of 11 journalists that collaborated with the media outlet (Temirov’s wife was also detained) . They were all later sent to pre-trial detention for two months pending an investigation on charges of publicly calling for “disobedience and mass riots”.

Temirov Live was previously under the spotlight in 2022, when its founder was stripped of his Kyrgyz citizenship and deported to Russia, where he also was a citizen. His deportation followed a raid of Temirov Live’s office and a court case on trumped-up charges of drug possession, document forgery, and illegal border-crossing. Although a local court cleared him of these charges in September 2022, he was nevertheless deported on dubious grounds in November 2022 and has since been denied entry back into Kyrgyzstan. But his team continued its investigative work to expose high-level corruption.

As such, the recent wave of raids and detentions represent a new chilling development in a long-term trend of attacks to freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan, a trend that we at International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) also documented in our recent briefing paper for the EU’s Human Rights Dialogue with Kyrgyzstan (a bilateral forum for addressing human rights developments).

The OSCE’s envoy for Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro said that criminal investigations such as those launched in these cases “may have a chilling effect on the media freedom and reporting on important issues of public interest in the country.”

In a joint statement, IPHR and seven other human rights groups also said that the raids and detentions were “clear retaliation” for independent reporting, calling on the authorities to stop intimidating and harassing journalists and allow them to carry out their work without obstruction.