Longing for Justice in Kazakhstan

Despite medical reports that corroborate his allegations, a preliminary investigation into his complaint was closed, with the prosecutor’s office finding “there was no crime” in the police officers’ actions.

Like Isayev, at least several hundred people who were detained in connection with the January 2022 protests have alleged torture and ill-treatment at the hands of police. Despite the significant number of complaints, only two dozen police officers have been held accountable to date.

Human rights groups have documented that Kazakhstan’s authorities beat, hooded, and burned detainees, including with clothes irons; administered electric shocks; and used sexual violence against both male and female detainees. The authorities have dismissed the majority of cases that were opened, with pro forma conclusions that there was “no evidence of a crime.”

And while Isayev was sentenced to 15 years in prison for apparently knocking into two police officers, the authorities in Taraz, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent have summarily closed investigations into the deaths of dozens of people killed in those cities during the protests on the grounds that the officers’ actions did not constitute a crime.

Kazakhstan’s authorities have also posthumously prosecuted at least 15 people in violation of their right to a fair trial.

On January 15, relatives of several of the people who were killed gathered outside the Presidential Palace in Astana demanding a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to voice their grievances. The authorities’ response was to arrest and fine them for holding an “unsanctioned meeting.”

Over the last two years, Kazakhstan’s government has repeatedly rejected calls for an independent investigation into human rights violations committed during and after the protests. Yet, Isayev’s case, and others like his, serve as an urgent reminder of the need for an independent and impartial investigation into the events and aftermath, no matter how much time has passed.

In an interview the president gave at the start of this year, he again expressed his view that “armed radicals, and terrorists” were behind the violence that occurred during the January 2022 protests. Such questionable assertions create further obstacles to justice for the 238 people who were killed, and the many others, like Isayev, whose allegations of ill-treatment and torture have been dismissed as unfounded.

Kazakhstan’s government would have us all turn a page on Qandy Qantar, and focus instead on the president’s promises of reform. But to do so would be to turn away from the suffering of people who are still waiting for – and demanding – accountability for violations against themselves and their loved ones that continue to have devastating impact today.

Isayev has another day in court and his lawyers are preparing their case. Optimists hope justice may prevail.

And for the many still waiting for and demanding justice, an independent and impartial investigation into the human rights violations committed during and after the January 2022 protests is as much needed today as it was two years ago.