Kazakhstan’s Government Comes up with New, Opaque National Fund Transfers

This method, set in stone by a government decree, is the sale of shares of Kazmunaigas (KMG), the national oil and gas company. The National Oil Fund, which is managed by the Central Bank, is the designated buyer of these shares. Samruk-Kazyna, the country’s sovereign welfare fund and holding company that owns a majority stake in KMG, sent the proceeds from selling KMG shares to the republican budget.

Through this new mechanism, kicked-off in late 2023, the government can essentially order transfers from the National Fund without prior approval from parliament. And the public will only learn about these transactions with KMG after they have been carried out.

The government amended the "Concept of Public Financial Management of Kazakhstan until 2030", a core document that regulates the use of state funds.

The consequences of this measure have puzzled analysts, who continue to ask questions about why the government needs this mechanism and where exactly the money from the sale of KMG shares went.