“One of the World’s Most Opaque Oil Funds”

Instead, the government essentially created its own reserve.

As long as I have studied the National Fund, in the past decade the issues concerning the Fund have not been discussed transparently and, most importantly, these discussions have not influenced decision making.

The National Fund is thus not an independent institution, it is managed by the president together with the government, and there is no public control over it?

The National Fund is not even a legal entity. Nobody is directly employed by the Fund. It’s an account held by the ministry of finance, which then publishes a monthly balance of tenge-equivalent assets coming in and out of the Fund.

The Central Bank in this scheme is the manager of this account. The regulator is responsible for the Fund’s investment strategy. The Central Bank’s monthly report is in US dollars. From this we can have a sense that the money stays out of the economy, in an effort to avoid ‘overheating’.

The Central Bank manages the fund through a special department which also manages gold and foreign exchange reserves.

As a rule, the National Fund's assets are invested through large international financial organizations. This is why some quite high-ranking representatives of Wall Street companies fly to Astana. They aren’t necessarily interested in Kazakhstan, but in the handling of its sovereign fund.

Society is missing from this picture. The people have really no control over the management of the National Fund. Its ‘Management Council’ is almost entirely made up of officials and headed by the president, who always has the final word. That is, the real manager of the National Fund was and remains the president.

Members of parliament cannot regulate the Fund or check its activities, with the exception of the transfers to the budget.

Yet, even the portion of National Fund assets that gets transferred to national companies cannot be scrutinized by parliament. Some deputies tried, but the law prevents any further check into national companies’ budgets.