The Myths about Nazarbayev University and Budget Spending

Why should foreign teachers, who receive astronomical salaries, not pay their personal expenses (rent, children’s education, or airfare home)? Why is the state budget covering the expensive rent of apartments for foreign management of NU in the Highville residential complex, when apartment buildings and a townhouse community have long been built on the campus?

Gala banquets and graduation parties in the best places in the capital are also paid for by the state budget. The luxurious, exciting life of foreign management and foreign personnel occurs at the expense of Kazakhstani taxpayers against the backdrop of socio-economic tension in the country.

A multi-level structure of the management team, a huge number of administrative staff, an inflated staff without reference to the number of students, generous favoritisms for foreign employees, the lack of alternative sources of funding, the “wasting” people’s money - all these are the results of the activities of the so-called “effective and transparent” foreign management of NU .

Myth 3: Foreign management carries liberal values, while Kazakhstani management carries the “Soviet” management style

In his article, Katsu criticizes NU's Kazakhstani leadership for "intentional sabotage" of the university in favor of a "traditional Soviet style" of management, noting the importance of preserving the liberal values ​​​​that foreign management brings. Liberal values include academic freedom, freedom of expression, equality, and fairness.

Despite Katsu's assertions of liberal values, the university still bears the toxic name of the autocrat [and former President Nursultan] Nazarbayev, which puzzles my British colleagues.

The unequal treatment of foreign and local personnel is an established norm of behavior of NU’s foreign management.

This applies to personnel selection, career advancement, remuneration, and employment contracts. When conducting a competitive selection under equal conditions between candidates (level of education, teaching experience, availability of scientific articles), preference is often “behind the scenes” given to a foreign candidate.

Foreign teachers move up the career ladder much easier and faster compared to their Kazakhstani colleagues. Gender stereotypes also persist, since almost all the deans of the Schools, with the exception of the Graduate School of Education, are foreign men.

When Kazakhstani scientists actively publish, receive grants, and compete with foreign colleagues, NU’s foreign management pursued a policy of “softly” squeezing out local personnel. Over the past three years, four Kazakhstani scientists had to leave the GSPP due to this policy.

One example is the dismissal of Dr. Maxat Kassen from the GSPP in 2022. Kassen is a Fulbright scholar (University of Illinois, USA), a winner of prestigious awards: Scopus (2018) and Web of Science (2020). Now he is a professor at Astana IT University.

At the same time, foreign colleagues who do not actively publish and receive complaints from students for the low quality of their teaching find support from the dean of the GSPP. He extends their contracts without taking into account their results.

Such a drain of qualified Kazakhstani personnel occurs throughout the university due to unfair and ineffective personnel policies. Disillusioned with the NU system, many Kazakhstani scientists go abroad (to the USA, Canada, UK, Qatar, Poland, etc.). The majority of these Kazakhstani scientists received an excellent education thanks to the Bolashak scholarship, which was also budget money.

There is an unspoken rule at NU: “Don't Rock the Boat!”. That is, sit quietly, don’t stick your head out with your opinion, don’t be active, and show loyalty to your management.

At the same time, NU does not abide by the principle of rotating the dean every three to four years, as British universities do. After completing their three-year period, the deans at a British university usually return to research and teaching.

Foreign management of NU, like the “two-faced god of Janus”, shows the clear face of a young ambitious university from the front. Its true nature is hidden behind, where personal financial interests dominate, rather than the interests of Kazakhstani society.

The time has come to break the stereotype that “foreign” means better than “local”. A young generation of Kazakhstani scientists has come of age and competes internationally.

Therefore, I propose to make the following changes:

- Reduce the irrational use of budget funds.

- Organize an independent audit and re-review contracts with foreign partner universities in favor of NU; ensure more active participation of NU in the Bologna process.

- To achieve NU’s entry into the educational market of Kazakhstan and the Eurasian region to attract students on a fee basis (along with government scholarships for talented students).

- Integrate all NU Schools with government agencies, NGOs, and businesses.

- Ensure the exchange of experience between all NU Schools with other universities to provide methodological and scientific support.

- Revise the personnel selection and career development policy based on merit (rather than on the basis of a passport). Research articles published in internationally recognized journals should be the main criterion for the renewal and termination of employment contracts.

- Actively invite Kazakhstani scientists from abroad.

- Learn from the experience of leading Western universities on the rotation of deans every 3-4 years.