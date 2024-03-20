A Czech Documentary Peeks Through the Memory of Soviet Repression

Within the massive Gulag system of prison camps, ALZHIR operated between 1937 and 1953. With the help of newly declassified CIA satellite imagery, a Czech crew traveled to Kazakhstan in 2021 to shoot a new documentary on ALZHIR and the massive nearby camps of KarLag and StepLag. The documentary, produced by Gulag.cz, premiered in Prague on March 5.

“I felt that there was something missing in these museums and that the history of these places was still pretty much unknown. When satellite images became available, I searched for Gulag sites and found many unknown ones,” Štěpán Černoušek, the head of the expedition in Kazakhstan told Vlast.

Černoušek had previously traveled across the former Soviet Union to find the places of repression and shine a light on the Gulag system.