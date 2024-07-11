Russia-Linked Securities to Be Moved From Kazakhstan

Why Now, Why Kazakhstan?

In a message to the press, Kazakhstan’s Central Bank acknowledged the US Treasury Department’s deadline of August 13 for any transactions for the divestment from the MOEX. It then set a date for August 10 in Kazakhstan, in an effort to ensure that all transactions are processed before the deadline.

Kazakhstan is tied to the Russian securities and other financial instruments both because of the Kazakhstan-based brokers and asset managers holdings and because MOEX owns a 13.1% stake in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

The decision will mark a blow to the international availability and reliability of Russia-linked securities, since other markets could follow in Kazakhstan’s footsteps.

On June 13, the US Treasury Department put the MOEX on its sanctions list, which led to a halt in US dollar-denominated trades.

Soon after, Timur Suleimenov, the head of the Central Bank, said that KASE will continue to operate through the MOEX system and that he is convinced that “this will to some extent provide an additional influx” of companies into Kazakhstan. Suleimenov also said that KASE could also consider buying out MOEX’s stake.

On June 28, however, KASE said that it will negotiate a buyout of its shares that are currently owned by MOEX.