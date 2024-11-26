On 14 August 1962, city authorities designated a two-hectare plot of land at the intersection of Kalinin (now Kabanbai Batyr) and Masanchi streets for the construction of a cinema. Kalinin Street was a major landmark of Almaty in the 1960s, home to a popular pedestrian area nicknamed “Broadway” near the Opera and Ballet Theater (GATOB).

Kalinin Street ended at St. Nicholas Cathedral, built in 1906. At the time, authorities reportedly disliked that a street named after a communist leader ended at a church. Their solution: to "cover" the cathedral's view with a movie theater. Instead of demolishing anything, they erected a cinema on Proletarskaya Square.

Early project models referred to it generically as "a panoramic 1,600-seat cinema on Masanchi Street." Eventually, it was named Tselinny to mark the 10th anniversary of the Soviet Virgin Lands campaign, a Khrushchev-led agricultural initiative that, though celebrated at the time, is now seen as controversial.