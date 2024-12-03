Before IMAX

In the late 1970s, Tselinny switched from the panoramic to the wide format. The industry churned out fewer and fewer panoramic films, which were more costly and complex.

The panoramic technology used split images, each filmed with its own lens on a separate film. Muslim Chinguzhinov, a veteran in film distribution, says that the panoramic format is essentially the ancestor of today's IMAX.

“Three projectors worked at once beaming the images into a massive canvas. It was a huge spectacle. When Tselinny was panoramic, the screen was about 30 meters wide and about 8 meters high. At the beginning of the 1970s, the theater turned to a wide screen format, and the canvas was slightly reduced,” Chinguzhinov told Vlast.

“When a panoramic film about motorcycle races came out, the stereo sound effect moved around the perimeter of the hall as the motorcycles moved, it was as if the motorcycles were driving around the hall.”

According to Chinguzhinov, Tselinny featured unique barn door devices. This fabric, stretched over a frame to remove excess screen space, was used to eliminate the white stripes along the edges, something that gave the viewer the impression that they were watching a full screen, whichever the format.