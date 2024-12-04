The Tenge’s Uncertain Future

Experts interviewed by Vlast agree with Baibazarov’s argument. However, they doubt that the current situation has become predictable enough that it can be easy to guess future trends. And this unpredictability will limit the effect of any government action.

Last week, according to Ansar Abuyev, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global, every item om Baibazarov’s list was checked. This resulted in an increased demand for US dollars, a Central Bank intervention, and an interest rate increase. This scenario has repeated cyclically over the past six years.

Abuyev said that fresh sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank contributed to the weakening of the tenge. With the latest measures, Russia lost an important source of foreign currency, and the new limits spurred demand for the US currency, something that partially affected Kazakhstan as well. But the tenge exchange rate had already shown weakness before.

“The Central Bank said in a note that net sales of US dollars from the National Fund amounted to $1.36 billion. Despite this, the tenge weakened by 1% over the same period,” Abuyev told Vlast.

According to Murat Temirkhanov, adviser to the chairman of the board of Halyk Finance, the tenge is now weakening sharply after having been “too strong” at the beginning of the year. In May, the US dollar was trading at 440 tenge, while its real value was closer to 465 tenge, according to the expert.

“On Saturday, the Central Bank said that the excessive strengthening of the tenge was not backed by fundamental factors. It was bound to happen due to the government’s increased request for National Fund transfers into the budget,” Temirkhanov told Vlast.

Once transfers were reduced during the summer, the tenge exchange rate weakened to 470 per dollar and gradually worsened. Despite the influence of local and foreign markets, the tenge was still trading at a stronger value than it could. At the time, the real value of the dollar was closer to 485 tenge.

Another point of pressure, according to Temirkhanov, was Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. During the election campaign, he promised to bring down oil prices to $40 per barrel and set tariffs on imports.

The listing of Gazprombank in the new sanctions package at the end of November highlighted yet another factor that affects the tenge: its informal peg to the Russian ruble. According to Abuyev, since July 2022, the tenge had lost its traditional correlation with the Russian currency. The informal peg reappeared briefly in September 2023, and then again in August 2024.

"Since August 2024, both currencies have moved the same way. The pair has weakened on the back of a stronger dollar, which began to actively gain value on the world stage around the end of August,” Abuyev added.