Waiting for Tokayev's Social Justice

Even in high revenue sectors, such as the oil and gas industry, labor unrest and strikes continue.

Kazakhstan scores 3 out of 20 on the Inequality Transparency Index, a UN measure of the quality of data on income and wealth distribution.

Luca Anceschi, professor of Eurasian Studies at the University of Glasgow, questioned the essence of Tokayev’s “new” reforms.

"To me there is no such thing as New Kazakhstan. The redistributive agenda has simply not eventuated; the structure of the economy has remained unchanged, defined as it is by the permanence of oil revenues at the epicentre of a murky relationship between government and big business and the sustained failure to percolate down the profits reaped by the energy sector to the wider population of Kazakhstan,” Anceschi told Vlast.

“Poverty is on the rise and many people from the poorest segments of Kazakhstani society continue to be excluded from the government’s social assistance programs. Despite rhetoric, no substantive, encompassing change in social policy has been introduced in the post-Qantar years,” Anceschi added.

Anceschi argued that the relationship between the government and the oligarchy in Kazakhstan has not changed.

“The same non-democratic kleptocratic agenda followed during Nazarbayev’s last years continued to direct government policy after 2019. What has changed is only the identity of the people fostering this agenda,” Anceschi noted.

According to him, the “de-Nazarbayevification” efforts ultimately only marginalized certain business actors and led to the inevitable rise of a new group of oligarchs.

“In the Tokayev system, slogans still prevail over content. The president has not solved the biggest problem that Nazarbayev created: The economy does not belong to the people of Kazakhstan. It is still under the control of the oligarchy," Satpayev said.

The situation in the economy will only get worse, Akizhanov believes. He says that the population's income will decrease “due to endless currency devaluations and the policy of the Central Bank, which constantly increases the interest rate and kills local production.”

“In our country, authoritarian kleptocracy is being replaced by plutocracy, the power of the rich. In the next decade, only billionaires and their protégés will sit in parliament,” Zussipbek said.

Anceschi said that the population’s reaction to rising poverty and inequality will be framed by dramatic events, such as the fire in Astana in 2019 (which forced Nazarbayev to change his government) or a spontaneous reaction to sudden economic events, such as the rise in fuel prices in 2022, which provoked protests in Zhanaozen, triggering Qandy Qantar.

“It is through spikes of localised dissent or demonstrations focusing on rather limited sets of issues that the Kazakhstani public at large will be able to express their opinions of the government ’s socio-economic policies," Anceschi concluded.

According to Satpayev, having failed to resolve the problems that led to the 2022 protests, a popular uprising could repeat.

"Protests in Kazakhstan have not disappeared. The sentiment only accumulates. The entire history of local protests, from Shanyrak 2006 to Zhanaozen 2011, to during land reform rallies in 2015, showed that the government does not control the situation. While the government stays in its bubble, the rest of the country lives in another dimension," Satpayev said.