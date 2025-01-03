The Week in Kazakhstan: Manual Transmission

In an interview with the Ana Tili newspaper published on January 3, Tokayev also addressed several other topics, shedding light on the 2019-2022 period. He argued that Nursultan Nazarbayev, his predecessor, lacked “political tact” because “he regularly held meetings with the Prime Minister, the Central Bank, ministers, and governors.” The fact that Nazarbayev took part in a series of high-level meetings in late 2021 and his public statements in that period led to a “real crisis of power,” according to Tokayev.

Tokayev said that early parliamentary elections are unlikely, despite rumors. He also dismissed rumors that he would leave the presidency early to compete for the position of UN Secretary General in 2026.

Regarding two of the hottest topics that were put on the agenda last year, Tokayev said he is expecting a “fair and balanced” decision from the government and parliament regarding the decision to merge Kazakhstan’s two time zones into one, which became effective in March last year. Tokayev also confirmed talks with Russian companies and institutions about their participation in the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, but said Kazakhstan would play the role of operator of the prospective plant.