“Something Strange Happened With the Plane”

Counterstrike, Birds, or a Glitch

Immediately after the crash, medical services in the Mangistau region reported that an oxygen tank on board the plane could have exploded. A few hours later, Russian pro-war Telegram channels published a video of the remains of the plane, which clearly shows holes on the fuselage of the plane, especially on the tail and wing.

Such holes could be the result of shrapnel damage in case the plane was fired upon by anti-aircraft missiles.

This led analysts to believe that people inside the plane mistook a missile hit for the explosion of the oxygen tank.

Kazakhstan’s authorities did not comment on this version. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, who leads the government commission investigating the disaster, said last night that it was too early to draw any conclusions.

Initially, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency had argued that the crash was caused by a collision with a flock of birds. Experts, however, deem this version unlikely, because planes regularly collide with birds, and while this can lead to an emergency landing, it rarely results in crashes.

“Honestly, I don’t believe it happened because it hit birds. Embraer makes excellent, very reliable planes. In terms of safety, in my opinion, they’re better than Boeing and Airbus. There is even direct access to the controls if the electronic systems fail. The plane can be controlled manually. It’s hard to believe that a collision with birds would completely disable all the controls of the plane,” Gervash said.