Trump-Inspired MP Pushes for “LGBT Propaganda” Ban

On January 22, Yedil Zhanbyrshin, a deputy from the Amanat ruling party, said Trump’s actions further validate the objective to discriminate against the LGBT+ community through legislative actions.

“Trump, has cemented the fact that there are now only two genders in their country. Only male and female. This is in a country that has sought to establish liberal values, protect human rights, and establish civil society throughout the world. In this regard, we send greetings from ‘Uncle Donald’ to all gays!,” Zhanbyrshin said.

Kazakhstan’s government turned to public petitions in a declared effort to “listen” to society. One of the first petitions to reach the threshold of 50,000 signatures and therefore compel the government to discuss it, was the one calling to ban “covert and open LGBT propaganda in Kazakhstan.”

The petition was launched last year by the Union of Parents of Kazakhstan, a well-known group of conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and reactionaries. They suspiciously managed to gather more than 50,000 signatures in just 12 days.

Emboldened by Trump’s ‘two gender policy’, Kazakhstan’s lawmakers are now pushing to ban “LGBT propaganda,” something that does not exist in reality. Some human rights activists that were invited to join the working group last year, had originally said the petition contained discriminatory norms and, in principle, should not have been even considered.