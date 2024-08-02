Kazakhstan’s Government Moves to Ban “LGBT Propaganda”

Traditionally Conservative

The Union of Parents has distinguished itself for its conservative, and sometimes conspiratory, views over the past few years. The group opposed the adoption of stricter laws to tackle domestic violence, with a misleading campaign that argued that children would be taken away from families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union also actively opposed the government’s vaccination campaign, thereby putting people's lives at risk.

During a meeting on the “LGBT propaganda” proposal on July 10, Baltabayeva directly pointed to what she called “Western values”, deeming them a threat to the nation.

“A little child today can become the leader of the country tomorrow. And today these 8-9 year old girls go to rallies and say ‘my vagina is my business’, ‘down with the patriarchy, let's have a revolution’. What kind of people will govern our country? I think this is a huge threat at the national level,” Baltabayeva said.

At the same meeting, disregarding both global scientific and legal precedents, Almaz Zheksekin, associate professor of Constitutional and International Law at Karaganda State University, said that if children “choose to become LGBT, [...] this will harm our national unity and integrity.”

Bella Filimonova, head of the public foundation Blago-Daryu, said she has nothing against people’s private lives: “We are simply against holding rallies, against going into schools with sex education and the like.”

In response to these interventions, Khalida Azhigulova, a children’s rights lawyer, debunked the myths that were voiced by the proponents of the petition.

“Neither Baltabayeva nor Filimonova provided any concrete facts about how this ‘LGBT propaganda,’ turned at least one citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan into a representative of the LGBT community. All we heard from them were populist slogans and subjective opinions without any concrete facts, concrete statistics or explanations,” Azhigulova noted.

“The WHO states that sexual orientation is an innate trait and cannot be acquired. Therefore, ‘LGBT propaganda’ cannot in any way influence the change of sexual orientation in children,” Azhigulova concluded.

At the August 1 public discussion, human rights advocate Yevgeniy Zhovtis repeated that sexual orientation cannot be promoted and that homosexuality is not a pathology.

Zhovtis reminded the audience of Kazakhstan’s Constitution, citing article 14.2:

“No one shall be discriminated against on the grounds of origin, social, official or property status, sex, race, nationality, language, attitude to religion, convictions, place of residence or any other circumstance.”

Discrimination against LGBT+ people falls specifically under the phrase “any other circumstance,” according to Zhovtis.