The End of the Line for Bishkek Trolleybus Fleet?

Given Kyrgyzstan’s reliance on coal in electricity generation and heating, adding a few new electric buses to the public transport fleet while dismantling the trolleybus network will fail to improve air quality, critics argue. An overall reduction of the public transit fleet will inevitably contribute to traffic congestion and to the depletion of the city’s finances.

The effort to green the city’s public transit had been concrete: Since 2008, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sent loans and grants worth over $23 million to the city of Bishkek to upgrade its trolleybus fleet and develop its infrastructure, contributing to the replacement of 80% of the transportation network.

When the city decided to do away with trolleybuses in favor of battery-electric buses (BEBs) last year, the transition was partly supported by a $50 million loan and grant from the Asian Development Bank.

On January 22, Bishkek’s mayor’s office said it paid off the EBRD loan, essentially making the city pay two loans for one mode of public transport since the trolleybuses were halted on November 8.