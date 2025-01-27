Smog and Mirrors: Bishkek’s Half-Hearted Battle With Pollution

A Thick Layer of Smog

Recent drone footage from local website Kaktus Media showed the scale of the challenge facing the authorities. On an otherwise bright and cloudless winter day, the city below can barely be seen, wreathed in a layer of grey mist.

Down at street level, this cloying haze can be hazardous. On a bad day, the smog is not only visible, but can be perceived by all the senses: the sound of people coughing, and the smell and taste of the fumes.

A spokesperson for the World Bank, which has pledged $50 million to improve air quality in Kyrgyzstan, told Vlast that the major threat is presented by extremely fine, inhalable particles called PM2.5.

“Over recent winters, average daily PM2.5 levels often surpassed 200 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), exceeding the WHO guideline of 15 µg/m³ more than 13 times, which places Bishkek among the world’s most polluted cities,” the World Bank’s Country Office told Vlast in a note, adding that exposure to these particles “poses serious health risks, leading to respiratory infections, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and premature deaths.”

The indirect effects are plenty: In the absence of fresh air, fewer people exercise, with outdoor activities such as jogging or cycling becoming hazardous.

All of this has a deleterious effect on public health. A 2022 report from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) estimated that health problems related to low air quality cost Kyrgyzstan $24 million per year and contributed to around 5,000 yearly premature deaths between 2010 and 2019.