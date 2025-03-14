Uzbek Rice Farmers Face Water Shortages and Migrate

Rice to the Bottom

Rice is one of the most important agricultural crops and the main components of the diet for the 37-million-strong Uzbekistan. The country even has a “plov (pilaf) index” - similar to the American “Big Mac index” or the Ukrainian “borscht index”.

These metrics are often used as unofficial ways of determining purchasing power parity, but the “plov index” data is officially published by the Statistics Committee.

As of February 2025, the price of one kilogram of the flagship dish ranged from 95,000 in the Syrdarya region to 104,000 soums in the capital Tashkent (approximately $ 7.34 - $ 8.11). Just in 2024, according to official data a serving of plov became 15.6% more expensive.

In addition to being the main protagonist in a plate of plov, rice is present in many other dishes of Uzbek cuisine: mastava, shavla, moshkichiri, and others. According to official statistics, the annual per capita rice consumption in Uzbekistan averages around 10 kilograms. Demand exceeds supply, and Tashkent is forced to import rice from other countries.

“In 2023, the harvest reached 355.6 million tons of rice, while in 2024 it amounted to 377 million tons,” the ministry of agriculture told Vlast.

Khorezm is one of the main rice-growing regions of Uzbekistan, traditionally producing around 40% of the country’s total harvest. Yet, years of drought and a shortage of water for irrigation have upended the life of local farmers.

Climate change is a core cause of water shortage in Central Asia. Higher temperatures and decreasing precipitation led to increased withdrawals from reservoirs, which causes river flow depletion. This is happening even despite the other consequence of climate change: The melting of glaciers, which provide only 25% of the total river flow in the region.

Inefficient irrigation technologies have turned the problem into a catastrophe. Uzbekistan wastes too much water, and not only in agriculture. In 2024, Uzbekistan was fourth in the world in terms of water consumption per capita.