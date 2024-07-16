Kazakhstan Should Switch from Coal to Renewable Energy Sources

At a time when Kazakhstan’s electricity system relies on aging coal-fired power plants, which leads to increased breakdowns, decarbonizing the electricity grid and developing a new more sustainable, efficient, cleaner, and independent system that is also more cost-effective appears to be a smarter solution than investing in coal and gas.

Decarbonization is a major challenge, more labor-intensive than the construction and modernization of conventional coal and gas power plants, more expensive in terms of human resources, including specialists in the technical, strategic, and economic integration of renewable energy sources. And Kazakhstan has every opportunity to achieve this goal: It just needs political will and determination, starting with a plan to phase out new coal capacity and raise targets for solar and wind energy generation.

Importantly, it is necessary to reverse the customary course of prioritizing production and exports instead of developing domestic resources to improve the economy and the quality of life.

Hyrasia One is a project sponsored by Germany's SVEVIND Energy Group that plans to build 40 GW of wind and solar capacity in the Mangistau region (almost twice the installed capacity of Kazakhstan's entire system) to produce hydrogen for export to Europe. The location of such a large-scale project raises concerns about negative effects on local wildlife and residents. The output of the project will be exported without any benefits to the local community. This repeats once again the story of oil in the country.

Kazakhstan also intends to connect its energy system with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan’s through a cable at the bottom of the Caspian Sea to export green energy. It would be instead key to prioritize the reliability, stability, and efficiency of the electricity system in Kazakhstan. Resources should be redirected from projects such as Hyrasia One, cables at the bottom of the Caspian Sea, and new coal and gas capacity to the development of clean, sustainable, affordable, and self-sufficient energy in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s vast landmass and low population density, makes the modularity of solar and wind power plants advantageous. It could be possible to build independent energy systems from 1 MW, without electrical networks from a central thermal power plant. In addition, solar and wind energy do not require exclusive ownership: Residents could own and operate the power plants themselves.

This is the core idea of ​​a just energy transition: From polluting and deadly coal and gas controlled by corporations to renewable solar and wind energy that everyone can control.

With government assistance, it is possible to create projects with self-sufficient solar and wind power systems in villages. Electricity consumption in a small village in Kazakhstan can be comparable, for example, with energy consumption on the island of Samsø in Denmark with a population of 3,724 people. They switched from coal-fired electricity, which they received via cable from mainland Denmark, to 100% renewable energy with twenty wind turbines.

The most energy-deficient zone in Kazakhstan is the south of the country, which also has the greatest solar energy potential. This untapped capacity could cover this energy deficit.

The choice now is between fossil and renewable energy. On the one hand, the government could choose to subsidize coal and gas-fired thermal power plants, which in the future will fully transition to gas and thus lead to higher costs for projects that contribute to air pollution and climate change, and are economically and politically unprofitable. On the other hand, Kazakhstan could bet on new electricity systems with priority to improve the lives of the population.

Solar and wind energy, in addition to supporting infrastructure, would represent a better solution than coal and gas: Cheaper, cleaner, safer, and independent of fluctuating fuel and transportation prices.