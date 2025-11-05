“Dangerous and Colonialist” - Activists Condemn New ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Bill in Kazakhstan

A group of LGBT+ activists condemned on November 5 a draft law recently approved by a parliamentary working group in Kazakhstan that would penalize so-called “LGBT propaganda,” labelling it “dangerous, colonialist, and unconstitutional.”

The draft law, comprising a series of legislative amendments that would ban the dissemination of “propaganda” online or in the media, proposes a fine of 78,640 tenge ($150) per violation, with repeat offenders facing harsher financial penalties and up to 10 days in detention.

At a press conference in Almaty, organised by LGBT+ rights group Feminita, several activists stressed the harmful effect such a law’s passage would have on Kazakhstan’s already marginalized queer community, particularly among young people.

“The adoption of a law on ‘LGBT propaganda’ will exacerbate the existing situation and put us even more on the brink of survival, increasing stigma, violence, and psychological trauma among LGBT people,” said Ardzh Tursynkan, an activist and political scientist.

“We are not a threat, we are part of a society that wants to live in peace, thrive, and be heard. LGBT teenagers already experience huge stigma, bullying, and hatred. Given the high rate of teenage suicides in our country, if these amendments are adopted, it will only increase the already-high level of stigma and lead to more tragedies,” added Abdel Mukhtarov, a producer and cultural activist.

Activists also noted that the draft law appears to likely be a “copy and paste” of legislation controversially passed by Russia’s State Duma in 2013, and argued that adopting Moscow’s domestic policies would send the wrong message for modern-day Kazakhstan.

“Our politicians are parroting the rhetoric of Russian politicians. Are we an independent and sovereign republic, or are we a colony of the Russian Federation? Do we want the same laws that were passed there? If so, why did we bother declaring independence in 1991?” said Zhanar Sekerbayeva, a human rights activist and Feminita’s co-founder.

“When people say they want to promote traditional values… it means they want to promote colonial dependence, [without] giving the citizens of Kazakhstan access to fair courts, fair elections, democracy and human rights,” Sekerbayeva added. “These ‘traditional values’ come from the Kremlin.”

The draft law, approved by a working group whose members argued it would protect children’s mental health “from being harmed,” now awaits review and a final decision by the Majilis, the lower chamber of Kazakhstan’s parliament.

Upon Majlis approval, the bill would need the approval of Kazakhstan’s Senate before being signed into law by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who in recent months has voiced his support for preserving “traditional values.”

Both the Majlis and Senate are dominated by deputies from the Amanat party, the country’s ruling party for decades.