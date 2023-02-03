Trial over Karakalpakstan violence tests Mirziyoyev’s “New Uzbekistan”

Spiral of Violence

But the catalyst for the violence was the arrest of Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov, a 44-year-old lawyer, journalist and blogger who had long been a thorn in the side of the authorities, after he announced plans to apply to legally hold a peaceful rally against changing Karakalpakstan’s status. This would later be held against him in court, dressed up as part of a purported separatist plot. Anger erupted over his detention, beginning in the bazaar in Nukus, where traders and shoppers rushed onto the central forecourt to protest. As thousands took to the streets to demand Tazhimuratov’s release, the authorities set him free and took him to the bazaar in an effort to calm the crowds, where he received a hero’s welcome.

He was captured on video urging calm and telling protesters this was not a legitimate way to seek independence – if indeed this was what they were doing. Some of those who took part said they simply wanted to retain the status quo; others had a push for secession in mind. One was Lolagul Kallykhanova, a prominent journalist who published a video address calling for her countrymen to seek independence, and was soon arrested. Tazhimuratov was later detained again.

From the scant verified information available, the violence broke out at night, after the crowd had marched towards the seat of the Karakalpak government and parliament, where fierce clashes erupted between security forces and demonstrators. Both sides blamed each other for starting the violence, which spread around Karakalpakstan and continued into the next day and a second night. While video evidence did emerge of protesters attacking law-enforcement officers, the protesters came off far worse as live fire and stun grenades were deployed: of 21 dead, 17 were civilians. Human Rights Watch (HRW) later published a damning report alleging that the security forces had “unjustifiably used lethal force” against “mainly peaceful demonstrators”.

“Uzbekistan owes it to the victims to properly investigate how this happened and to hold accountable those responsible for serious violations,” HRW’s director of the Europe and Central Asia division Hugh Williamson said. Government promises to investigate have so far come to nothing. Furthermore, official inaction over claims that police tortured detainees, made by Tazhimuratov among others, is “highly worrying” and “raises the serious concern that evidence tainted by torture or other prohibited ill treatment may have been accepted at trial”, said Mihra Rittmann, HRW’s senior Central Asia researcher.