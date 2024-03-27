Are China and Russia Competing in Central Asia?

This attitude towards Russia is confirmed by a study conducted by an assistant professor at Nazarbayev University Zhanibek Aryn. He conducted a series of focus groups to study how citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia perceive the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

According to Aryn, although the organization is not limited to Russia’s participation alone, it is perceived as an institution of Russian foreign policy. And each side has complaints to one degree or another towards the CSTO.

Just a few years ago, the CSTO was not a matter of public discussion among residents of its member countries. Everything changed after the events of January 2022 in Kazakhstan, the border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and the clash between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In Kazakhstan, some citizens claimed that Kazakhstan could have lost its sovereignty because of the intervention of CSTO troops during the turmoil of January 2022, after they were officially invited into the country to protect key infrastructure.

Kyrgyzstan’s government, for its part, was dissatisfied that Russia implicitly took Tajikistan's side during their border conflict in 2022.

Armenia was outraged that the CSTO did not defend the country when Azerbaijan shelled its territory and annexed Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023.

“The people of Kazakhstan said unequivocally that it is time to leave the CSTO, because it is not beneficial. In Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, opinions were divided. In Kyrgyzstan, there are two views: The CSTO is useless and inactive and so it makes sense to leave; or the opposite, that it would be unreasonable to withdraw. In Armenia, a lot of people believe it’s not necessary to leave," Aryn said.

According to Aryn, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia hold divided positions because they both face a threat from a third party, one from Tajikistan and one from Azerbaijan. Opponents of the CSTO in all three countries say that Turkey could replace Russia’s role.

Despite this, only Armenia has recently said it is willing to leave the CSTO, and many believe it was a form of bargaining. The country has threatened closer ties with the European Union if Russia does not change its attitude toward its security commitments.

Umarov believes that the balance of power between Russia and China in Central Asia is unlikely to change significantly in the next few years.

“As long as the current political regimes exist, coexistence [of all sides with each other] is possible. It seems to me that cooperation will only increase. But we don't know that for sure.”

According to Nargis Kassenova, senior research fellow at Harvard University’s Davis Center, major events such as a potential war in Taiwan represent key points of uncertainty.

Instead, Russia’s interest in Central Asia could be waning.

“If you read Russian experts, there is a big emphasis on working with the ‘global majority’, Africa, Latin America, and Arab countries. It is quite possible that Russia could shift their focus to those countries and pay less attention to the countries of the region,” Kassenova said.

According to Kassenova, Russia could increasingly push its influence through soft power in Central Asia. Following the example of its actions in the South Caucasus, this strategy may involve local NGOs, political movements, activists, journalists, and other channels.

“Although a lot of what Russia does is inefficient, in Central Asia it finds a fertile ground. On the other hand, for China it is difficult to work here,” Kassenova concluded.