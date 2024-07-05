The SCO Expands, Kazakhstan to Play a Larger Role in Regional Platforms

At its annual summit, this year in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan joined together to reaffirm the bloc’s support for a multipolar world order.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to participate in the summit, with observers citing ongoing tensions between India and China.

Born in 1996 as the “Shanghai Five”, grouping just China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, the SCO has grown into a diplomatic platform beyond China and Russia’s immediate neighborhood.

Kazakhstan is slated to play a larger role within the SCO platform. Kazakhstan’s former ambassador to Beijing, Nurlan Yermekbayev, was appointed to become the SCO’s next secretary general, for the period 2025-2027.

Importantly, with its westward expansion and with the milestone of reaching double-digit membership, the SCO has now garnered increased diplomatic currency. Observers turn their focus on its summits every year and dissect the speeches to read between the lines of one of the unique occasions where the largest non-western powers convene.

This year’s summit represented a key occasion for China’s President Xi Jinping to counter what he called the “threat of the Cold War mentality.”

“SCO members should consolidate unity and jointly oppose external interference in the face of the real challenges of interference and division,” he said, according to Xinhua.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also urged the bloc to focus on a new order: “A new architecture of cooperation, indivisible security and development in Eurasia, designed to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, which gave unilateral advantages only to certain states.”