EU-Central Asia Relations Unlikely to Change

Central Asia: Limited Partnership and the Importance of Shared Values

In June, during a meeting with Central Asian journalists in Brussels, EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that the European Parliament election results would not affect EU relations with Central Asian countries.

"In our partnership, the sky is the limit. And the limit in this case is determined only by the desire of our partners, and on our side, by principles and values. We’ll go as far as our partners want to," said Stano.

He also added that all 27 EU member states are "determined to continue developing very strong relations with Kazakhstan as an important partner."

Kazakhstan is the EU's closest partner in Central Asia, says Bossuyt. Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian country to ratify an enhanced agreement with the EU.

"I think this process will continue with the new compositions of the European Commission and the European Parliament. But I can also imagine that with more far-right MEPs, the European Parliament may become less critical of human rights compliance," said Bossuyt.

Marocchi also does not expect significant changes in EU-Central Asia relations. Despite the EU's new strategy in 2019 and clearer priorities for the region, "they still focus on energy and connectivity."

Vesterbye believes that EU-Central Asia relations could reach a new level after the next EU expansion. Typically, after this, living standards and wages rise in new EU member states, making their energy and labor more expensive for European industry.

"Europeans will need new partners. For example, 20 years ago, German companies turned to Turkey, but now it has become more expensive. Germans might now look to Central Asia," said Vesterbye.

Marocchi disagrees, believing the potential inclusion of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia in the EU would not significantly alter the situation, because it will not create a direct EU border with Central Asia.

She adds that while there have been discussions about extending the Eastern Partnership to Central Asia, it has so far only resulted in inviting representatives from these countries to meetings within the annual work plan.

"Relations with Central Asia remain largely transactional in nature, and different from the discourse around engagement with Eastern Partnership countries, which is strongly focused on common values. This is a key difference, not to be discounted," concluded Marocchi.