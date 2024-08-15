Kazakhstan's Public Finances in Crisis

In 2024, the government risks facing another massive deficit. Due to lost taxes, budget revenues for the first six months amounted to slightly more than half of all expenditures. Almost two-thirds of this year’s planned transfers from the National Fund have already been used to cover these expenses.

A crisis in Kazakhstan’s public finances is looming, analysts say. They argue that, by increasing budget expenditures to combat the consequences of economic crises in 2008, 2015, and 2020 (the effectiveness of which remains questionable), the state was unable to restore a moderate level of expenditures in the years after the crises.

“Most likely, the state budget is currently inflated in order to finance organizations under the ministries and other government agencies (for example, KazSportInvest, the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development, and others). These organizations do not bring economic growth, they only provide mass employment for many bureaucrats, especially in Astana," said Sholpan Aitenova, director of the Zertteu Research Institute.

Another issue is lack of control: The Parliament cannot fully oversee government spending, especially if the decision comes through a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Murat Temirkhanov, advisor to the chairman of the board of Halyk Finance, said this is a perverse practice that makes the budget more opaque.

“Parliament must see and approve absolutely all state finances, with the exception of those related to local budgets. [Without this, the public] will not understand how and why decisions are made on state spending,” Temirkhanov told Vlast.

Kazakhstan’s authorities acknowledge that the imbalanced public finances are a problem, but show no rush to overhaul public spending and weed out wasteful lines of the budget. Instead, they propose raising taxes on both banks and the gambling business. At best, this will increase budget revenues by only 1.4 trillion tenge (or 6% of this year’s planned expenditures), not enough to overcome the crisis.