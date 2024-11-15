Informal Local Politics and System Reform in Kazakhstan

Can this relative autonomy of regional authorities create a conflict with the central authorities?

This is an interesting point. Conflicts rarely happen. When a ministry adopts certain laws or regulations that regional authorities don't like, the latter are simply shunned. At one point, for example, the Almaty city government argued that a forced transition to digital television would cause indignation, which led the ministry to slow down the transition. This shows that ministries do not decide everything.

Everything is built on a simple principle: We all work together, and if something does not work out, then it is resolved on the spot without confrontation.

How then can central authorities interfere in the affairs of the regions?

They definitely can. Should interference happen in liberal democracies, the regional authorities would file a lawsuit in the constitutional court. We do not have this protection in Kazakhstan. The center can intervene on any issue, and its word will always be the last. The regions do not have the right of veto. They have autonomy, but they cannot make the final decision. The center always reserves the right to intervene in high-profile cases, but this happens rarely. For example, in Talgar they intervened and removed certain people from power.

This is perhaps why the central authorities have so far delayed introducing the direct election of local governors. Once a governor is elected from the public, it will be difficult to dispose of him immediately.

After Qandy Qantar [Kazakh for ‘Bloody January’, the violent repression of protests in January 2022], the president promised reforms towards a system of local self-government. How would you assess the progress of the reforms?

These reforms are formally taking place. Elections are being introduced, but they will not be honest and fair. We know how elections or referendums are held at the central level. At the local level, it will be no different. Those allowed to run and win elections will be former heads of villages and districts, members of the ruling party, or employees of the bureaucratic apparatus.

But if elections are held in cities, it’s possible that they are honest and fair. And if this happens regularly throughout the country, then we may see what researchers call "democratic enclaves." But democratic enclaves are very rare. More often, we see "authoritarian enclaves" forming in democratic countries. This happened in Latin American countries, where power was democratized at the central level, but some regions remained authoritarian. There are democratic enclaves in China, but only at the village level. In Russia, in some places, elections are held in a completely democratic manner, there is much more pluralism there. At least, this was the case before the war in Ukraine.

There are no democratic enclaves in Kazakhstan yet. However, it will be interesting to see what the dynamics will be in the future. Everything will depend on local residents. Their activism would make it harder for the authorities to control everything.

Reforms have two goals: First, to create the appearance of democratic changes. This is very important for authoritarian regimes, it is part of the usual narrative that “the country is moving in the right direction.”

Second, this creates a constant repetition of the voting procedure. If elections and referendums are held often, and regular information campaigns are organized, this will eventually mobilize people for greater participation in politics. This is crucial for the elites to gradually prepare people for future democratization in case of unforeseen situations.

Could the government reverse its course and undo these reforms?

Yes, it is quite possible. The elites could argue for a rollback if they think that something is not going according to their scenario. It’s important to remember that this was not a sudden decision. First, the elites chose pilot districts, then they saw how everything was going, and only then decided to make it a nationwide change.

If the elites see risks to the stability of the political system, it costs them nothing to go back to a more centralized system.