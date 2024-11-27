EU Special Rep: “Geopolitical Challenges Strengthened EU-Central Asia Relations”

In June, before the EU parliamentary elections, the lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said that the partnership between the EU and Central Asia is limited by Central Asian countries’ “desire” and by EU principles and values. What are those values that matter to the EU in its relationship with Kazakhstan?

We always base our work on European values: all our agreements, all our strategies, they are based on our values of rule of law, respect for international commitments. We share the values of the UN Charter, the values of multilateralism. The agreements we forged with Kazakhstan also include these values. We see changes in Kazakhstan: From the political to the economic reforms your president has now launched.

We are very supportive of those, because these are precisely the same principles we mention in our bilateral agreements. What counts is the implementation and it is important that we work on that. In the current situation, things are moving very positively with Kazakhstan, which remains a strategic partner.

Are there any differences in values that limit the partnership?

We have a political desire [to cooperate]. Of course, we have certain issues on which we always discuss, but that is normal in all partnerships. I don't see any limitations or obstacles to having a high level dialogue and increased cooperation. On the contrary, I would say that we are very actively developing our cooperation.

You met the Ombudsperson for human rights in Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev this year and you reportedly discussed the new law on women’s rights and children’s safety. What are the human rights issues Kazakhstan still fails to address and solve?

With Lastayev, we discussed human rights as mentioned in our framework bilateral agreement. We go through different issues all the time, because I think that no country is free of human rights issues. We all have to do more. But during my last meeting with Lastayev, to which you referred, we were actually discussing freedom of expression, freedom of assembly.

On August 1, while the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was visiting Astana, a working group was discussing the online petition against so-called “LBGT propaganda” at the ministry of culture. Human rights watchdogs said the petition is “discriminatory and stigmatizing” and that, if implemented, “would violate human rights across the country.” The ministry “partially supported the petition” and called to further research the issue. Should the support turn into legislative action, how would the relationship between the EU and Kazakhstan change?

First of all, I want to say that we actually are against any discrimination in society. This is about EU values. It's about the equal rights of all citizens, of all human beings, and whether they belong to religious or sexual minorities, it doesn't matter. We are fighting for equal rights for everybody, and this is kind of the starting point. Of course, it would be very regrettable if this kind of discrimination would be adopted, but the whole dialogue is about the big picture of discriminatory policies. I'm sure that my boss Borrell would have given the same answer.

I cannot foresee what will happen if this kind of action will be approved. Member states would make a decision. I know that they would not be happy, because in Europe, we are fighting for equal rights for all: People, women, and children.

What do you mean by big picture?

I mean that human rights encompass a wide range of things. Water is also a human right. Sometimes in our dialogues, our focus is too narrow. This is about the big picture, how society is developing. What are the rights within civil society? How, for instance, is Kazakhstan responding to the demands and commitments it has made in the UN Framework, the OSCE, or bilaterally, also with us. These are global values, because human rights are global and they are indivisible. It's not just some sectoral things.