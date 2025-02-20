Bullies Against Critics

Back in January, Yedil Zhanbyrshin, an MP from the ruling Amanat party, addressed Kazakhstan’s human rights activists with “greetings from Uncle Donald,” demanding that the activities of organizations in Kazakhstan that support the LGBT community be investigated, in light of the fresh decrees from the US president.

Zhanbyrshin also demanded that the government push for the adoption of a law banning the so-called "LGBT propaganda," a definition invented in Russia, often used to crack down on the LGBT community in authoritarian countries.

A similar request was later made by Magerram Magerramov, an MP and the leader of the People's Party of Kazakhstan. A week later, his party colleague Irina Smirnova called for the adoption of a law "on foreign agents." This past Wednesday, Zhanbyrshin again demanded that animal rights activists who oppose his initiative to euthanize stray animals be investigated.

Every one of these MPs justified their attacks against critics: According to them, the West, through projects financed by USAID, recently targeted by the new US government, "undermines Kazakhstan's sovereignty and imposes its ideology."

International human rights organizations have long condemned Kazakhstan for persecuting critics of the government. Now, hiding behind the “interests of the people” and the “law and order” policy actively promoted by the government and the presidential administration, the deputies openly demand that the authorities impose total censorship and legalize human rights violations.

The authorities now interpret satire as “destructive,” as evidenced by the detention of Temirlan Yensebek. And last month, Aida Balayeva, the minister of culture and information, warned that even “negative comments” would trigger liabilities, including blocking Internet platforms.

Both Zhanbyrshin and Magerramov this Wednesday demanded that those behind “slander and insults against members of parliament and government officials in social networks and the media” should be “identified.”

The deputies, in fact, reject any opinion that differs from their own. Hiding behind the “struggle for sovereignty,” both the deputies and those who support them demand that critics shut up. These MPs want Kazakhstan to become an “information desert,” so that no one will “bully” them any more.