Ex-Minister of Energy to Head New Atomic Agency

Tokayev’s decision follows his announcement last Friday during the latest meeting of the National Kurultai and is expected to accelerate the next steps in Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy development.

The new Atomic Energy Agency, which will directly report to the president, will be responsible for uranium mining, nuclear energy use, radiation safety measures, and the management of the Semipalatinsk former test area, all tasks previously overseen by the ministry of energy.

Satkaliyev, who was appointed to head the new agency, served as minister of energy for almost two years and was involved in state-owned companies dealing with electricity generation and distribution over the course of his career.

On October 6 last year, Kazakhstan held a referendum on whether to build the country’s first nuclear power plant. Despite a moderate turnout of 63%, around 71% of the voters chose to back the government’s position. Experts criticized both the results of the referendum and the climate of repression towards those who opposed the proposal.

Five activists who were arrested days ahead of the referendum are still in pre-trial detention.