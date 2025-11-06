Inside Kazakhstan’s Attempt to Ban “LGBT Propaganda”

Arsen Aubakirov. Director of Human Rights Consulting Group and co-founder of REQUEST, an LGBTQIA+ initiative.

“The fact that these amendments conflate pedophilia and ‘LGBT propaganda’ is already deeply offensive and frankly unacceptable. It stigmatizes an entire group of the population, creating a false connection between sexual identity and sexual violence, without even considering the fact that [this measure] violates international law.”

“The Constitutional Council ruled in 2015 that a bill, which also discussed so-called ‘LGBT propaganda’ was unconstitutional. If the legislation passes this time around, we intend to сhallenge it in the Constitutional Court. Enacting these bans will not protect any children, instead it will encourage violence, fear and self-censorship. Any mention of LGBT could be considered ‘propaganda.’ The topic now sits in a legal grey area, paving the way for arbitrary prosecutions. Young people facing bullying and suffering with depression will lose access to information and support. This legislation will simply push these vulnerable children further into the shadows rather than protect them.”

“Similar laws passed in other countries. In Russia, for example, it has already yielded negative effects. Increases in violence and youth suicide rates, the mass exodus of talented people, and the use of sanctions to isolate the instigators of these laws are all examples of such impacts. Kazakhstan need not go down this path. Trying to present the LGBT community as some kind of threat is not a protection of any ‘tradition,’ rather just a manipulation of fear. No tradition justifies humiliating and shunning somebody from society.”

“The true values of Kazakh society are dignity, mutual respect, and responsibility for the future. We are now faced with a choice: to build a country where the law protects everyone, or a country where the law is used to stoke fear and suppress vulnerable communities.”