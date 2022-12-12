“What Will We Do There, in the North?

One of the locals opened their door to us, they were in a rush, late for a “toi”, a family celebration.

“I am disabled. Until recently, I lived near the Mangyshlak railway station. It’s a bit far from the city and then we got offered a place here. But what are the conditions? The apartment’s floor is in decay, light bulbs and the TV were snatched out. In other apartments, former tenants even pulled out toilets,” the woman living in the apartment said. “These flats are supposed to be assigned to us, but they did not give this one to me, I just applied for it and got it. There are families here where both parents work and they continue to live here, Oralman people too, what is this mess?”

The tenant complained of the disorganization because this kind of accommodation, on paper, should be reserved for single-parent families, people with disabilities, and orphans. She thought it was unjust that Qandastar also received social help.