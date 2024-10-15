Kazakhstan Struggles to Increase Budget Revenues

According to the ministry of finance, the deficit amounted to 2.2 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion) in 2023. However, according to Halyk Finance analysts, without cash injections from the National Fund, it would have stood at 11.6 trillion tenge ($24 billion).

The National Fund is thus the main instrument the government uses to cover the budget deficit. In the last three years alone, National Fund transfers have financed 20% of all government expenses.

Since tax collection rates have declined, the government is pushing for more transfers more often in an effort to support the economy, fix infrastructure, implement social programs, and service the national debt.

Economists and budget experts are debating ways to get out of the current budget hole. A cut in spending, especially social spending, is considered to be the easiest option. Yet, this could have a negative effect on the quality of social infrastructure and general wellbeing. Given the current rate of population growth, this solution could prove dangerous.

But are there ways to increase revenues instead?

The Applied Economics Research Center (AERC) suggested focusing on improving the quality of value-added tax (VAT) administration and abolishing tax breaks. This could potentially bring the budget 5-6 trillion tenge annually ($10.3-$12.3 billion).

Economists interviewed by Vlast agreed that these two measures could work as a solution to the crisis, but with a limited long-term potential.