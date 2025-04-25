Gazprom Finds an Alternative Market in Central Asia

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the former European partners have gradually distanced themselves from Russian energy supplies and imposed sanctions on a number of entities and individuals.

On January 1 this year, Russia’s transit agreement with Ukraine expired, essentially shutting the main Europe-bound gas pipelines for the first time in four decades. Now, Russia only accounts for 11% of European gas demand, including LNG.

The move, a response to Ukraine’s refusal to renegotiate contract terms, has left Gazprom scrambling for alternative buyers.

“Russia is sitting on enormous gas reserves,” said Vitaly Yermakov, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies (OIES).

“Gazprom now has a choice to either let some of its largest fields deplete by halting investments into their management, or find alternative markets,” Yermakov told Vlast in an interview.

After doubling exports last year, Central Asia could be Russia’s obvious choice, according to experts.

Jack Sharples, a senior research fellow at the OIES focusing on Russian and European gas markets, argued that this would inevitably translate into more modest profits.

“Central Asia is an attractive prospect, to the extent that the region as a whole is not self-sufficient and faces a deficit in supply that Gazprom could meet. The challenge for Gazprom is that those markets are not as lucrative as the European markets they lost,” Sharples told Vlast.

From the flip side, Central Asia will likely gain from the new changes in the Eurasian gas market, according to Francesco Sassi, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oslo.

“The Central Asian gas market is quite isolated, between two poles, Russia and China. So, the impact of the global changes in the gas industry has been less visible, although natural gas still plays a key role in stabilizing regional energy security and to support the long journey towards energy transition,” Sassi told Vlast.