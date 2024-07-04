Methane Leak in Kazakhstan Last Year Smashed All Negative Records

An accident at the Buzachi Neft-operated Karaturun gas field on June 9 last year led to a massive fire that burned for months, fueled by the field’s underground hydrocarbon reserves.

Kazakhstan government officials still deny that there was a massive methane leak in connection to the accident at the Karaturun gas field.

Besides the fire, however, the field was leaking methane into the atmosphere, something that only satellites were able to capture via high-precision imaging.

Invisible to the naked eye, methane is highly damaging to the environment and greatly contributes to global warming. At oil and gas operations, companies burn methane to reduce the damage. When burned, in fact, it turns it into carbon dioxide, which has milder effects.

When methane leaks into the atmosphere unrestrained, methane’s contribution to global warming is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.