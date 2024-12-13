From Caligula to Selling Sofas

Tselinny by Night

In the first half of the 2000s, when oil prices were rising and easy money was pouring into the country, Tselinny once again became a hotspot. During the day, people watched movies in comfortable soft chairs, then ate delicious food in an Italian restaurant and drank coffee in Moka-Loka right in the lobby of the cinema, and at night, they went to the nightclub. And all this within the confines of one building. There was also a photo studio inside Tselinny, although it was mostly used by those who needed to give documents to the nearby police station.

The Las Vegas casino, the Altyn Biday beer hall, and the Samovar restaurant were all next to Tselinny. This intersection was a crossroads of different worlds: the golden youth and successful businessmen parked their expensive cars, right next to the city’s lower-middle class favorite spots. Life was in full swing, and Tselinny stood front and center.

The Heaven club, which had opened in the renovated Tselinny, became for many a symbol of the “fat” 2000s, that shone a light on Almaty’s nightlife. Promoters Ivica Golubovic and Sinisa Lazarevic, who came to the Heaven club from Moscow, brought real glamour to Almaty.

In 2004, in an interview with the newspaper "New Generation", Golubovic said that he knew what the spoiled, wealthy guests of the prestigious club wanted.

"When Heaven opened a year ago, it seemed to me that the entire Almaty crowd was ready for an exciting nightlife. I met many rich people who know how to live life to the fullest, how to dress beautifully and value good chats and relax. I was convinced that Almaty residents needed help to discover the joys of nightlife."

"Sinisa Lazarevich breathed new life into Almaty nightlife, this was the premium segment. People who considered themselves elite or wanted to be a part of it, hung out there. Heaven was the symbol of the worst: a culture of glamour and vanity. At the time, it seemed disgusting to me, but now I understand that it was inevitable. Unfortunately, it fit our Kazakh mentality perfectly: elite, vanity, glamour…,” DJ Nariman Isenov told Vlast.

“Success was powerful, this place instantly became the most popular right from the start. It had a solid interior, beautiful women, and rich men. This had a bad effect on club culture, people stopped appreciating clubs with good music. Instead of choosing My Town for the good music, they went to Heaven to make an appearance, look at others, everything else was showing off. I remember how Sinisa climbed onto the bar counter and showered everyone with champagne,” Isenov said.

The club lasted for three years, but gradually faded away. Every time someone tried to resurrect Heaven it never worked, its time had passed, people had become different.

Tselinny was as crowded as during Soviet times, until about 2005. Amantai Kusaiynbai, who began working at the cinema in the late 1990s, recalls that in the first years after reconstruction, students sat in the foyer from 10am. The last show had to end before midnight, because that was when Heaven opened its doors, right under the stands of the cinema hall.