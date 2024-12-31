Kazakhstan’s Economy in 2024: GDP Up, Incomes Down

GDP Growth With Falling Incomes

According to a Halyk Finance report, the economy grew by 4.4% in the first 11 months of this year, mainly due to the non-oil sector (which grew by 5.1%).

Trade, which accounts for 15.8% of GDP, showed an exceptional growth rate of 8.2%, similarly to the non-food retail segment (9.7%).

In 2021, the beginning of the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a comparable economic growth, but that was paired to an increase of citizens’ real incomes.

The extractive sector, which accounts for 13.5% of GDP and about 60% of budget revenues, went against the trend in 2024 and only grew by 0.1%. Oil production is only projected to reach 87.8 million tons (below the annual plan of 90.3 million tons) due to repairs at the Tengiz and Kashagan fields.

Despite good production results, investment in fixed assets was sluggish and mainly driven by government injections. In a context of declining investment, analysts calculated that since 2005, the share of investment to GDP has more than halved to 15%.

While the economy remains in the black – Halyk Finance expects a 4.2% growth in 2024 – this growth failed to translate into an increase in income. In the first 10 months of 2024, real incomes fell by 0.2%. By the end of the year, the decline is likely to be even more significant due to the recent weakening of the tenge, which will drive up the cost of both imported products and local products dependent on imported components.

Incomes fell most noticeably in construction, healthcare, public administration, and administrative services, where more than 50% of the country’s employees collectively work.

Salaries during the first three quarters of this year went up in several sectors: telecommunications (18.2%, averaging 673,000 tenge, or $1,225) and finance (14.7%, averaging 831,000 tenge, or $1,500), which employ 9% of the population. Incomes in agriculture also grew (10.6%), but the average salary remains low (284,000 tenge, or $518).